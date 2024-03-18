Frontier (FRONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $238.98 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 143% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $74.78 million and approximately $238.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,600,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

