Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Frontier Lithium Stock Performance
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
