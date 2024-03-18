FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMLDW. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Up 39.7 %

NASDAQ:EMLDW opened at $0.13 on Monday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.