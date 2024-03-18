FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIP opened at $25.18 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.