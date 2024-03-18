FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $1.50

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 201.63% from the stock’s current price.

FTCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.49.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTC Solar

FTC Solar Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 695,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FTC Solar by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FTC Solar by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.