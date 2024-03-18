FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $205.62 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $167.39 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.06.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

