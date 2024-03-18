FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Up 14.5% in February

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 81,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 2,802,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,484,349. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $494.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.76.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

