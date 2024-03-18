Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 9,858 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.86 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

