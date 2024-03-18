Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in ResMed by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

NYSE RMD opened at $190.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

