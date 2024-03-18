Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $128.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

