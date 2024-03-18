Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

