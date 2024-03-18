Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ecolab by 8.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,837,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $6,957,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3,371.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4,721.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $227.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average is $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.49 and a 52-week high of $227.27.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

