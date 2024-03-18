Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $422.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.42 and a 200 day moving average of $409.11. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $327.08 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.