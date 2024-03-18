Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $77.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

