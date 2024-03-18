Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $629.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $641.15 and its 200-day moving average is $582.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

