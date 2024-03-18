Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

