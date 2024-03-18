Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

