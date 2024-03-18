Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $210.28 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average is $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

