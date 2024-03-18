Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 840 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after acquiring an additional 444,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $331,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after acquiring an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.94 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.