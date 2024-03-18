Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Futu Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Futu stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Futu has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. Analysts expect that Futu will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Futu by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

