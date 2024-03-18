G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,984. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.