GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 641,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 205,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,844. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

