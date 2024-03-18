Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

IT opened at $470.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

