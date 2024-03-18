GateToken (GT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.56 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $681.33 million and $4.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $7.06 or 0.00010455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00025932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,604.09 or 1.00100743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00141054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,496,041 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,495,887.8917583 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.9494428 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,734,711.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

