GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 8 16 0 2.67 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $2,469.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.95%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.55%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.45% 44.41% 16.27% GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and GEN Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $9.87 billion 7.70 $1.23 billion $44.35 62.54 GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.62 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats GEN Restaurant Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.