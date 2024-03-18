General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 0.8% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $170.17. 1,454,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,909,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

