Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) vs. Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Critical Review

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genmab A/S and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 3 2 8 0 2.38 Harmony Biosciences 2 0 6 0 2.50

Genmab A/S presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.99%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Genmab A/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genmab A/S is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.3% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genmab A/S and Harmony Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $2.39 billion 8.27 $631.91 million $0.96 31.19 Harmony Biosciences $582.02 million 3.12 $128.85 million $2.12 15.08

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Harmony Biosciences. Harmony Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 26.50% 18.06% 16.13% Harmony Biosciences 22.16% 27.49% 16.83%

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Harmony Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and GEN3017 for treating hematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops Inclacumab, which is in Phase 3 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. It operates various active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, and Novo Nordisk A/S. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. It also offers HBS-102, a melanin-concentrating hormone receptor 1 for MCH neurons. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

