Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in February

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,483,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 3,928,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 276.8 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance
GNMLF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile
