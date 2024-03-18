Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.05. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 188,175 shares trading hands.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $400,327.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

