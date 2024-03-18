Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.05. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 188,175 shares trading hands.
Getty Images Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 2.15.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
