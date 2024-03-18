Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.65%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

