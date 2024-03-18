Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.45

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 646278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after buying an additional 1,452,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.