Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.62. 961,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,412. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68.

Insider Activity

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

