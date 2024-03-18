GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,027,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.