GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $94.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. GMS has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

