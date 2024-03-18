GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.66

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.66 and last traded at $118.26, with a volume of 219315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

