Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $3,897,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $2,046,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,580 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

