Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $977.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

In related news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $561,530.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,670,793.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

