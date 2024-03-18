Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Goodwin Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GDWN opened at GBX 5,140 ($65.86) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,528.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,338.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. The stock has a market cap of £386.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,459.33 and a beta of 0.73. Goodwin has a 52-week low of GBX 3,500 ($44.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,034.29 ($77.31).

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,502.39%.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

