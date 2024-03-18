Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 15,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 5.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOSS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 1,379,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

