Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

