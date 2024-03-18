Grin Reaches Market Cap of $6.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $276,563.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,721.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00584562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00207176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00120856 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

