GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Up 13.7% in February

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 14th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 32.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 451.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 96.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

NASDAQ GRWG remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,044. The company has a market capitalization of $123 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

