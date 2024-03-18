Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.3 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

GUZOF traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$2.86.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

