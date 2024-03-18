Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
GUZOF traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$2.86.
About Grupo Herdez
