Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $31.92

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.92, but opened at $32.81. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 477 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

