GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,677,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $84.68. 269,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,635. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.