GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 18,310 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 307.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. 1,977,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

