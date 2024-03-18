GSG Advisors LLC Buys 2,565 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

