GSG Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 38,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

