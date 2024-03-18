GSG Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $279.60 on Monday, hitting $1,502.76. 4,494,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.82. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $1,815.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $785.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total value of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,481 shares of company stock valued at $73,801,993. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.