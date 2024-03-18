GSG Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.8% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

